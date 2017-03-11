Tipperary deaths Saturday 11th March

The late Kathleen Condon

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Condon (née O'Dea), ) Cloughready, Emly and formerly Longstone, Cullen, Co. Tipperary, on March 9th 2017 (peacefully) in her 98th year, Kathleen (Kitty), in the loving care of the staff of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. At rest with her husband Willie, son Edmond and granddaughter Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, Catriona, Mary, John, Conor, Jimmy, Bill, Anne, Michael, Carmel and Ursula, her sister Dearl (Clery), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Templebraden, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Sadie Kelly

The death has occurred of Sadie Kelly (née Ryan), Leugh, Thurles. Peacefully after a short illness, in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy, children John, Jeremiah, Margaret, Pairic, Michael and Thomas, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, 11th March, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles on Sunday, 12th March, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery, Thurles.

House private Sunday morning.

Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice Movement (Thurles area).

The late Nonie Ryan

The death has occurred of Nonie Ryan (née Hayes), Dromone, Drombane, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband John and her sons Michael and Dan; deeply regretted by her loving son Gerard and her daughter Mary (Brett), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Peggy (Skelton), sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, niece, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10 am followed by burial in Templebeg Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Kathleen Stafford

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kit) Stafford (née O'Meara), Drimnagh, Dublin, and late of Toomevara, Co. Tipperary, on March 9, 2017 (peacefully), at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, beloved wife of the late William; sadly missed by her sons Tommy, James and John, sister Anne, brothers Tom, Matt and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 10am with removal on Monday evening to Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road arriving at 5.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 o'c. and afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

The late William Thomas Hayes

The death has occurred of William Thomas Hayes, Finnoe , Carney, Nenagh. Peacefully at his home , beloved husband of Jean, very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Helen, sons Brian and Ivor, daughters-in-law Linda and Sandra, son-in-law Fintan, grandchildren, brother-in-law,nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at Bushy Park funeral Home Borrisokane Saturday from 5pm with removal to Borrisokane Church arriving for 8pm. Funeral service on Sunday March 12th at 2pm with burial afterwards in Finnoe Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.