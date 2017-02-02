Deaths announced on Thursday February 2nd

The late Gus Nugent

The death has occurred of Gus Nugent, formerly of Newcastle and Parnell Street, Clonmel.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Mattie and Fr Sean and by his sisters Nanny Webb, Margie Lalor and Chrissie Sunderland. Beloved husband of Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brother Michael, sisters Philomen Maher, Mary O'Gorman and Ann Ryan (Australia), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Thursday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Gwen Thomson

The death has occurred of Gwen Thomson,Ard na Greine, Clonmel on 1st February 2017 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Cliff, sister Eileen, niece Jacqueline, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10am to The Island Crematorium for private cremation.

The late PJ Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of PJ Fitzgerald, Olde Shanbally, Burncourt, Cahir, on 31st January 2017, peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, daughters Emma and Jenny and son Padraig, son-in-law Anthony, grand-daughter Caitlin, brothers Tom, Jimmy and Danny, sisters Betty Ryan (Knockavilla, Dundrum), Mary Landers (Cloughleafin, Mitchelstown), Nora Duggan (Frehans, Newcastle), Margaret Barret (Coolroe, Burncourt). Lovingly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Olde Shanbally, Burncourt on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Eithne Teresa Davern

The death has occurred of Eithne Teresa Davern, Thurles, peacefully, in Johannesburg, South Africa, in her 81st year surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughters Natasha and Fiona, her sons Rory and Donal, her grandsons Liam and Killian, her sister Deirdre Hughes (Carlow, Co. Clare), her son-in-law Michael Sweeney, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace, reunited at last with her beloved husband Michael.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, 3rd February at 3pm in St. Columba's Church, Parkview, Johannesburg. Those wishing to send a message of condolence may email Fiona (fiona@davern.co.za)

The late Aoife Collins

The death has occurred of Aoife Collins, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Brittas Road, Thurles and Cork, on January 31st. 2017, (unexpectedly). Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Denis and Joan, sisters Sinéad and Róisín, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, cousins, housemates and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her parents’ home on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Friday to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale. Donations if desired to The Cope Foundation Cork. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Frances Morahan

The death has occurred of Frances Morahan (née Chadwick), Glasnevin, Dublin. and Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully at The Ardmore Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife and best friend of Martin (recently deceased) and wonderful Mam of Ann (Wiley), Claire, Fiona, Mary (Cradden), Tom and the late Nuala. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John and Dermot, grandchildren especially Joe, Bill, Sean, Andrew, Mark and Jack, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Paddy, Donie and Norman, daughter-in-law Sinead, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Thursday evening with family in attendance from 5o’c until 7o’c. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10o’c in The Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium.