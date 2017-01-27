Tipperary deaths - Friday 27 January, 2017

The late T.J O'Brien

The death has occurred of T.J. O'Brien, late of Lisboney, Nenagh. Predeceased by his father Tommy and mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine and his cherished children Thomas, Aishling and Coleen. Brothers Ger and Kieran, sisters Noeleen and Mary, Aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 4pm with removal at 7pm arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Evelyn Barron

The death has occurred of Evelyn Barron, late of Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford/ Cahir, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Estelle (New Jersey) and Bernadette Walsh, Edgeworthstown, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her sister Bernadette's home on Saturday from 12 noon. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday in St. Mary's church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

The late Bridie Bruder

The death has occurred of Bridie Bruder (nee Power), late of Birr Road, Roscrea and formerly of Francroft, Roscrea. Reposing in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel on Friday afternoon from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery



The late Margaret Forrestal

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Forrestal (nee Kenna) late of Church Avenue, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Wife of the late Sean, Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of the Community Hospital, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her cousins, devoted neighbours and friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5-30pm. Removal at 7-30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy to arrive at 8-15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11-30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.



The late Kathleen Hally

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hally (nee Ryan) late of Kilfeacle, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Pat & her son Michael; deeply regretted by her loving family; Eleanor (O’Callaghan), Jim, Liz (Bourke- Cashel) & Trish; sister Lil (London), sons-in-law Brendan & Tim, daughter-in-law Maureen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Eleanor’s residence at Springfield, Tipperary Town this Friday from 4 pm, removal at 7.30 pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Saturday at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Christopher Keogh

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Keogh late of 67 Ard Coillte, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Infirmary Road Dublin 7. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie (Milne) daughters Anne, Patricia, Teresa and son Bill, grandchildren Cian, Aodhan, Hannah, Harry, and Ciara, sons-in-law Tom, Geoff and Neal, daughter-in-law Sarah, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Anne's residence this (Friday) evening from 6 pm. until 8 pm. Funeral Mass (Saturday) at 11.30 am. in Our Lady and St Lua's Church, Ballina. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Sean Leahy

The death has occurred of Sean Leahy late of Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Nenagh and Toberadora, Boherlahan and Boreenmanna Road, Cork. Beloved husband of the late Irene and brother of the late Niamh, Rory, Maire and Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Joanne, Eimear and Clodagh, sons-in-law Jerh, John and Daniel, grandchildren Jerry, Siobhán and her husband Brian, Fionnuala, Bob, Tommy, Orla, Evie and Emily, brothers Eamonn and Seamus, sisters Rose and Enagh, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Boherlahan Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Holycross Cemetery.

The late William Perkins

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Perkins, late of Newtown, Drombane, Thurles and Dromcondra, Dublin. Funeral arrangements to follow.

