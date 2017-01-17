Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 17 January, 2017



The late Pat O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Pat O'Mahoney, Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving partner Annie O’Brien, sisters Joan Condon, Kitty Lonergan, Noreen Murphy, Anna Ryan and Pauline Holohan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Tuesday from 5.00pm, with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Noelle O'Brien

The death has occurred of Noelle O'Brien (née Moloughney), Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Clonmel on January 16, 2017 (peacefully), at home, beloved wife of the late Col. Eamonn T. who died in 1987; sadly missed by her loving children Pat, Martin, Mary, Rosemary and Nora, daughters-in-law Mary and Emer, son-in-law Noel, her sisters Gabrielle and Sr. Cecilia, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Removal Tuesday evening, from her home to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village arriving at 5.30 o'c. Funeral on Wednesday after 10 o'c. Mass to Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

The late Jenny Murphy

The death has occurred of Jenny Murphy (née O'Donnell), Gortmalogue, Clonmel, and formerly of Moyglass, Co Tipperary. Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Beloved mother of Maria (McCoy), Tina (McCoy) and P.J. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren Dylan, Ben and Liam, sister Moira (Morrissey), sons-in-law Andrew and Paul, daughter-in-law Caroline, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Moyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Jim Meaney

The death has occurred of Jim Meaney, Glenegad, Clonmel. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at The Cottage Nursing Home. Husband of the late Madge. Sadly missed by his loving family, Son Maurice, Daughters Breda, Rena and Anne, Daughter-in-law, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Greatgrandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Tuesday evening, from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Anne McGuire

The death has occurred of Anne McGuire (née Teehan), Currasilla, Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, on 14 January 2017, deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin, sons Mark and Gemma, Pakie and Karen, Allen and Tierna and Jason, daughter Natasha and Joe, grandchildren Chloe, Lee, Kayla and baby Max.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Grangemockler. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Wattie Wall

The death has occurred of Wattie Wall, Seskin, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to the Friary Church, Carrickbeg. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Jim Dunphy

The death has occurred of Jim Dunphy, Figlash, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.45pm to Ballyneale Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Dan Carr

The death has occurred of Dan Carr, Clonfert, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Glengar, Cappawhite, on January 15th 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Ronan, Donal, Seamus, Kevin and Noel, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Christina, Karen and Johanna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late John Cloghessy

The death has occurred of John Cloghessy, Cahir and formerly of Croughkeale, Clogheen, on January 14th 2017. Husband of the late Breda. Deeply regretted by his sister Sr Margaret, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital on Tuesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.



The late Monica Creagh

The death has occurred of Monica Creagh (née McGrath), St. Josephs Park, Nenagh, at The University Hospital, Limerick; deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim and cherished family Jim, Pauline (Nevin), Monica (Heffernan), Marie (McGee), Pat, Tom and Catherine (Shoer), sisters Breda and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for her Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The late Breid Greene

The death has occurred of Breid Greene (née O'Meara), Moneygall, Offaly, and Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Peacefully in the arms of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Joan (O'Meara), Liam, Michael and John, sister Nonie Younge,son in law Jerry,daughters in law Mary,Rosemary and Mary, grandchildren great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3 o'c with prayers at 8 o'c. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to St Joseph's Church, Moneygall for Funeral Mass at 11 oc. Burial immediately afterwards in Dunkerrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

The late PaJoe Hewitt

The death has occurred of PaJoe Hewitt, 38 Collins Park, Thurles. Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his wife Josephine, deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Patrick and Paul, daughters Teresa, Susan and Joanne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.



The late Margaret Lawless

The death has occurred of Margaret Lawless (née Searson), Sheehills, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John Joe, sons Tom, Brendan, John, Donal, Dermot & David, daughters Angela, Marguerite & Sarah, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Molloy

The death has occurred of Joan Molloy (née Hodgins), Brocka, Ballinderry, Nenagh, and Tynagh, Galway. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lynsey and Laura, brothers and sisters, mother and father and Bernard, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law cousins, neighbours and all her friends.

Reposing at her residence in Brocka on Tuesday evening from 3pm-7pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to Terryglass church for Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Tynagh Cemetery.

The late John Ryan (Mason)

The death has occurred of John Ryan (Mason), Milltown, Clonoulty, on January 16th 2017, peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cynthia, son Sean, daughters Helen, Catherine, Sarah and Fiona, sons-in-law Martin, William and Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Br. Pakie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations Mo Chara Animal Rescue.



The late John Shanahan

The death has occurred of John Shanahan, 2 Tarmon Drive, Thurles, late of Gurthacoola, Drombane and Rathfarnham, Dublin on January 15, 2017, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, predeceased by his wife Mary; deeply regretted by his loving son Tomás, daughter Una, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandaughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Reposing at O' Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.