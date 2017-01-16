Tipperary deaths - Monday 16 January, 2017

The late Johanna Murphy

The death has occurred of Johanna (Hannie) Murphy, Ballinacourty, Aherlow, on January 14. Predeceased by her son Francis. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary (Glavin, Mitchelstown), Nellie (Casey, Kilmackthomas, Waterford), Betty (Australia), Bridget (Gloster), sister-in-law Elizabeth (Lizzie), (Lisvernane), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The late Daniel Anthony McGarry

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Anthony McGarry, Soilshawn, Drangan, Thurles, peacefully at his residence, on January 13th 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Michael and Thomas, nieces, nephews relative and friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Monday, January 16th, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan, for 8pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday, January 17th, at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Drangan.

The late Michael Joe Hartnett

The death has occurred of Michael Joe (Mick Joe) Hartnett, Boro Rd., Emly.

Deeply regretted by his brother Johnie, sisters Joan and Ellen, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Seamus Maguire

The death has occurred of Seamus Maguire, Ballycastle, Antrim / Dublin / Tipperary on 13th January 2017. Beloved husband of Teresa and much loved father of Seamus, Christina, Michelle , Ciaran and brother of Cornelius.

Funeral from his late residence 33, Moyle Road, Ballycastle on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.to St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10:00 am with Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brighter and entire family circle. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or N I Hospice.

The late Seamus Malone

The death has occurred of Seamus Malone, The Corner house Bar, Cloughjordan, and late of Yeomanstown, Caragh Co.Kildare. Peacefully at Marie and Peters Home, Monaleen, Castletroy, Co.Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (Dowling) and brother Stephen. Brother in law Peter, Sister in law Vera, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive at SS.Michael and John's Church Cloughjordan at 8 o'c. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Church Grounds.

The late Donal Kelly

The death has occurred of Donal Kelly, Borrisofarney Moneygall, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Brid, brother in law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Gortagarry church on Tuesday from 1.00pm with requiem mass at 2.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Dowd

The death has occurred of Margaret Dowd, Holycross and formerly Upper Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of Medical 3, Clonmel Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna (Barrett), brothers Liam, Tom, Joe and Patrick, brother-in-law PJ, partners-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday 17th January, from 5.30pm to 7pm, arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 18th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nuala O'Neill

The death has occurred suddenly on January 15 of Nuala O'Neill (née Ryan), Middlewalk, Cloughjordan and late of Ballywilliam. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Tricia (McKeogh), Michael, Marie, Sean and Liam, brother Tom Ryan, sister Breda Brennan, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Tom, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Sally, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7.15 o'c to arrive to SS. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan, at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'c, followed by burial in the church grounds. House strictly private. Donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit of University Hospital Limerick.