Tipperary deaths - Monday 9 January, 2017

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John (Hugh) Ryan, Lisieux, Croke Street, Thurles, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Padro Pio, Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his loving wife Nuala. Deeply regretted by his family Fiona, David, Paula, Mark and Deirdre, grandchildren Luke, Grace, Sarah, Mel, and Liam, daughters-in-law Mary and Mervi, son-in-law Brian, sister Eileen, brothers Dan and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 10th January from 5pm to 7.30pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th January at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Dick Phelan

The death has occurred of Dick Phelan, Silversprings, Clonmel, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel (St Joseph's). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores, sadly missed by his loving family Patrick, Nuala and Frank, sisters, daughters-in-law Lucia and Bonnie, grandchildren Aoife, Eoin, Kevin and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Tuesday to SS Peter & Paul's church, arriving at 12.45 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Jim Denn

The death has occurred of Jim Denn, St.Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel, suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Seamus, sadly missed by his loving mother Elenor, brothers Declan, Sean and Brian, sisters-in-law, aunts uncles, nephews, neices, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's church Irishtown at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patricks cemetery.

The late Kathleen McEvoy

The death has occurred of Kathleen McEvoy (née Moroney), ‘Glencairn’, Lakelands, Tipperary Town on 8th January 2017 (peacefully), predeceased by her husband Willie; deeply regretted by her loving family; daughter Noeline, sons Will, John, Patrick and Michael; brother Tom, daughters-in-law Jennifer & Nadine, son-in-law Owen, Rhonda & Michelle , brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Tuesday from 5.30pm removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town, Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family Flowers only please.

The late Paul Murphy

The death has occurred of Paul Murphy, Ballincollig, Co. Cork and late of Limerick and Cashel, on January 8, 2017, peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital, husband of Sarah and father of Sonya, Vivien, Jean and Emily. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends.

Reception Prayers on Tuesday evening at 6pm in Church of Christ Our Light, Ballincollig. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. No flowers please.

The late Ann Murphy

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Murphy (née Murphy), Kilbreedy, Killenaule, Thurles, and formerly Ballinacurra, Innishannon, Co. Cork on 7th January 2017. Peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Mark (July 1999), deeply mourned by her sons John Francis and Michael, her daughter Aileen, son-in-law Pádraig, sister Agnes, sister-in-law Alice, brothers-in-law, grandchildren David, Roseanne, Stephen, Ella, Marcus and Aveen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Brendan O'Connor

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Connor, Marine House, The Murrough, Wicklow Town and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family and friends, following a short and brave battle with illness. Beloved husband, adored father, wonderful brother and friend to everyone who knew and loved him. Dearly missed by his loving wife Carmel, his children Karen, Daniel, Niall and Ciara, brothers Donal and Michael, sisters Marian, Veronica and Ita, son-in-law Jamie, extended family and so many good friends.

Brendan will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town from 4pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Killoughter cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Wicklow Hospice Foundation.

The late Gerard Thomas O'Brien

The death has occurred of Gerard Thomas O'Brien, 8 Westgate, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly Carrig, Co. Tipperary, on 7th January, 2017, in the excellent care of Birr Community Nursing Unit. Husband of Agnes, father of Philomena, Fidelma, Olive, Bernadette, John, Aine, Gerard, Caimin and Morgan, grandfather of Eoin, Caimin and Roisin and great-grandfather of Saoirse; he will be sadly missed by his family, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son John's residence, Kylenamuck, Carrig, Birr on Monday from 5-8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of The Annunciation, Carrig at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Birr Community Nursing Unit.