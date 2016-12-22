The Late Aileen Carroll, Hillview Drive, Thurles

The sudden death on Dec 5th of Aileen Carroll, Hillview Drive, Thurles, occasioned great regret in the Cathedral Town and wider community, where she was so well known and highly regarded.

Always a lady, gentle and unassuming, she gave generously of her time and energy to many local endeavours, particularly the Guardian Angel Pre School group for whom she had a special affection.

A keen card player, she was a committed member of the Tuesday and Thursday Bridge Clubs at Thurles Golf Club and served as President in 2015.

She was also a keen golfer, but, not surprisingly, as daughter of former Tipperary GAA secretary, the late Phil and Josie Purcell, she had a special fondness for hurling, and closely followed the fortunes of Tipperary at all levels.

She began her working life on the staff of Johnson’s Liberty Square and on the death of her father Phil, an employee of Thurles Sugar Company, she moved to work there.

In later years she worked at Thurles Livestock Mart. A conscientious and diligent worker, she was always very popular with colleagues and those with whom she in contact through her working years.

Above all however, her family was her priority and she was deeply committed to her husband of fifty years, Jimmy, son Phil, daughter-in-law, Claire, grandchildren Eimhin, Siofra, and Liam, her brother, John, sister Catherine Talbot, uncle and aunts. To them, her many cousins and her wide circle of friends, sincere sympathy is extended on the passing of a very special lady.

The large attendances at both her reposing, Requiem Mass, and funeral, was eloquent testimony to her standing in the community. Her Bridge Club colleagues formed a Guard of Honour as her remains were taken from Bohernanave Church to St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Following Requiem Mass in Bohernanave Church, interment was in St Patrick’s Cemetery.