Christmas Eve - Sunday, 24th December -

Vigil Mass - Rathcabbin Church at 7.30p.m.

Christmas Day Monday 25th –

Redwood Church – 9.30a.m. and Lorrha Church at 11.00a.m.

Also Note: Prayers, Poetry and Story for children who are waiting on Santa and the Birth of Jesus in Rathcabbin Church on Christmas Eve. Three adults will lead this event. Please come along.