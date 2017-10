Who'll be the fairest of them all in this year's Cashel Pantomine Society's production of Cinderella?

There's only one way to find out! Get down to auditions this Sunday, October 15th from 2pm in Halla na Feile, Cashel and see if the shoe fits.

Auditions run from 2pm onwards in the back room in Halla na Feile, so come along and don't be shy!

For more information contact 086 7879855.