Controversial Repeal banner removed from iconic Rock of Cashel

A controversial Repeal the Eight banner that was placed on Tipperary's iconic Rock of Cashel over the weekend has been removed.

The banner was placed on the cliff faceunder the actual Rock beneath what is known as Scullys monument.

However, local councillor Tom Wood confirmed to the Tipperary Star this Tuesday that the banner had since been removed.

“I wouldn't have known about it only the OPW supervisor at the Rock told me it was there,” he said.

Cllr Wood said he had not heard the incident being mentioned around the popular tourist town.

“The only people who would have really seen it would be tourists using the car park,” he said. “To be honest, nobody has mentioned it to me.”

In relation to using the landmark attraction to highlight the Repeal's campaign, Cllr Wood said: “You can't stop these things happening. It is par for the course.”

The OPW has not responded to a query as to whether or not it was they who removed the banner.

The banner generated a lot of comment on social media, with Declan Burgess in Cashel saiying it was a “horrible way” for the Repeal group to get their message across.

“This is a historic monument, not a political forum for pro-choice,” he wrote on Twitter

But Anita Byrne asked Mr Burgess if he agreed with the right to peaceful protest.

Tipp for Choice said one of its members had sewn the banner and placed in on the Rock.