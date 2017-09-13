Hard work pays off for Cashel students on Junior Cert results day

Months of study, hard work and determination certainly paid off for the students of Cashel Community School today after the high achieving pupils gathered to collect their Junior Certificate results.

PIC: Jennifer Fogarty, Jack Currivan, Kate Bourke, Fiona McGrath, Alma Casey, Aoife Linehan, Eoin Foley with Ms. Mary Coman (Year Head)

Principal John Gallagher paid tribute to the committed teachers, guidance counsellors, SNAs and ancillary staff in the school while acknowledging the support the school receives from the parents in their collective efforts to constantly promote excellence and a good work ethic in Cashel Community School.

"Cashel Community School would like to congratulate the students who completed their Junior Certificate programme this year. There were some excellent results across the board in what was a difficult and challenging year for all involved within our school community," he said.

Among those collecting exam results early this morning was Kate Bourke who achieved straight A's in all her subjects.

PIC: Kate Bourke with her mother Liz celebrating her fantastic achievement

Mr Gallagher added: “We in Cashel Community School believe that success comes in many forms. Whilst acknowledging the outstanding achievements of those pupils who scored very well in the Junior Certificate, we also recognise and applaud the excellent achievements of the many students who fulfilled their potential”.

PIC: Kali Guilfoyle, Hanna Styrna, Fiona McGrath, Melike Cunlu and Aisling Maher

Finally, Mr. Gallagher went on to say “as a school look forward to seeing our students build on these results as they progress into the senior cycle and beyond”.

PIC: Eoin Foley celebrating his achievement

PIC: Mr. John Gallagher (Principal CCS), Jennifer Fogarty, Aoife Linehan, Jack Currivan, Fiona McGrath, Kate Bourke, Alma Casey, Eoin Foley, Ms. Mary Coman (Year Head)