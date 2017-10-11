JOB VACANCIES: Thurles Leisure Centre and Roscrea Leisure Centre now hiring

Thurles Leisure Centre and Roscrea Leisure Centre are recruiting for both full time and part time positions.

Thurles Leisure Centre are hiring a full time leisure attendant (maternity cover) and part time leisure attendant. Both roles require applicant to hold an up to date lifeguard qualification and be a qualified swimming instructor.

A gym qualification is desirable but not essential.

To apply: Applications in writing to include a cover letter and CV. Must be addressed to The General Manager, Thurles Leisure Centre, Cathedral St, Thurles, Co. Tipperary or email: reception @thurleslc.ie

About Thurles Leisure Centre:



Facilities at Thurles Leisure Centre include a 25m, five Lane Deck Level Pool, High Spec Gymnasium, TechnoGym Cardio and Resistance Machines, Free Weights Area, Spa area with Sauna, Steam Room and Spa Pool.

The centre also offers a wide range of fitness classes, teen fit club and Aqua Aerobics and membership deals. Private Swim Lessons and adult swim lessons are also available as well as children’s TLC Swim School.

Roscrea Leisure are hiring full time and part time leisure attendants.

RLSS/ IWS lifeguard qualification and well as swim teacher qualification essential. Gym qualification an advantage.

To apply: Applications in writing to include cover letter and CV must be addressed to the General Manager, Roscrea Leisure Centre, Old Dublin Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. For any enquiries contact reception on 0505 23822

About Roscrea Leisure Centre:

Roscrea Leisure Centre facilities include a 25m, five lane deck level pool, Kiddies pool with water features and learner’s pool.

The centre also has a fully enclosed Water Slide.

Further facilities include a high spec gymnasium, technoGym cardio and resistance machines, ‘Pure Strength’ resistance machines, technogym ‘FLEXability’ machines, free weights area and spa area with sauna and steam room.

Pic: State of the art facilities at Roscrea Leisure Centre