Shannon Airport based catering company celebrating 10 years in business

EFG Inflight Ltd celebrate their 10th birthday this month, and celebrate a very decent decade with 230 full time employees and a healthy turnover of nearly 15 million euro.

This Shannon based catering company have recently invested close to one million euro in a major overhaul of the airside catering outlets & Sheridan Bar at Shannon Airport, and are excited to be diving into Phase 2 of the refurbishment project in September of this year.

Managing Director, Ean Malone says “The recent investment and upgrade of the airside outlets are a fitting legacy to mark our 10 very successful years in business and an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment for the future of Shannon. It’s an important milestone and a significant investment for us, our employees and our customers.”

Phase 2 of the works will see an exciting overhaul of the landside Arrivals Area (being undertaken by the Shannon Airport Authority) and a welcoming all-day Bar & Restaurant with outdoor seating area, being undertaken by EFG Inflight Ltd. “This further investment from retained profits is an appropriate tribute to all our employees, suppliers and customers, who have helped us reach this exciting point in our company’s growth – here’s to the next 10 years!” says Financial Director, Fiona Barry.