New business for Templemore

With so many businesses either closing down or finding trading difficult at the moment, it is heartening to see a new type of shop opening its doors to the public.

On Friday last Martin and Eilís Walsh, pictured above, took the plunge into a business venture as they opened their ‘Dog Grooming Studio’ in Patrick Street Templemore. There certainly does appear to be a market niche to cater for the many dog lovers in the community these times.

Loughmore native Martin and his wife Eilís recently returned from London and now the couple live just outside Templemore.

Eilís trained in London and also lately in Limerick as a Canine Grooming Beautician.

She has also gained valuable doggy related experience working at a Veterinary Clinic in Roscrea, and also at her own home in her spare time.

She works by appointment at the Studio, which is opened 9 – 6, Monday – Saturday. Tel: 089-4912614

The shop is fully stocked with lots of doggie food, treats, toys, beds, cushions, and other doggie paraphernalia, and they issue an open invitation to come in and have a browse.

We wish Eilís and Martin and voluntary helpers - (sister Fiona and Mums Chris and Josie) every success in their new venture.