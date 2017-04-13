Tipperary properties go for €401k at Allsop

Five properties in Tipperary sold for a combined sum of €401,000 at an Allsop online auction last week.

Five of the seven Tipperary lots listed on the website were sold last Wednesday - €151,000 above the minimum reserve prices listed.

Two residential units from the same apartment complex in Carrick-on-Suir sold for a combined sum of €110,000 while an office building on O'Rahilly Street in Nenagh sold for €136,000, exceeding its minimum reserve price by €61,000 after 57 bids.

A mixed use property, comprising a ground floor retail unit, one bedroom apartment and a separate two bedroom apartment, in Roscrea sold for €89,000 after 35 bids - €44,000 above its minimum reserve price.

The final lot to fall under the hammer was a detached four bedroom bungalow in Borrisoleigh. The property, which requires completion works, had a minimum reserve price of €44,000 and sold for €66,000 following 26 bids.

In January, four Tipperary properties were sold for a combined €430,000 at Allsop, €120,000 over their collective reserve prices.