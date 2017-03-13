Breaking: Hundreds of jobs expected to go at plant in Nenagh

Up to 250 jobs are set to be lost at the Coty plant in Nenagh following a company sourcing study, the Tipperary Star understands.

It is believed that local areas councillors were given the news this Monday after the company met Tipperary County Council. However, the staff are not expected to be told until 12 noon this Tuesday when a staff meeting has been called by the company. It is believed that no production will take place at the Nenagh plant tomorrow.

The Tipperary Star understands that the jobs will be lost over a phased basis during the next 18 months and that the jobs will move to the UK.

Coty took over the former Procter and Gamble facility in 2015, with the deal finally being closed in 2016. The total cost of the deal was €11.3bn. P&G accepted Coty's offer to buy its global salon professional hair care and colour, retail hair colour, cosmetics and fine fragrance businesses. Among the fragrance brands Coty acquired were Hugo Boss and Gucci, and the color cosmetics brands COVERGIRL and Max Factor. The transaction also gave Coty an attractive new category in the beauty industry through the addition of P&G’s hair color business, led by Wella and Clairol.

Following the deal, a statement from P&G said: "The Coty merger provides Nenagh employees with the perspective of continued employment with Coty, on similar terms to that of P&G."

However, there were concerns over pension rights, among other issues after the takeover, and Siptu lodged a bonus payment claim against P&G with the Labour Court which recommended that workers at the plant receive a one-off loyalty payment ranging from €5,500 to €12,500 each.