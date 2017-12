Tipperary Pantomime Society present Sleeping Beauty this January at Tipperary Excel. Shows on January 17th, 18th, 19th & 20th. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday 2nd January. Meanwhile, The Forge Players, Ballyglass present 'Dolly West's Kitchen' on January 25th,26th & 27th.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 5th January. For bookings ring Box Office 062-80520