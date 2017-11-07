Promise & Promiscuity hits the Nenagh stage this Friday

In four years Promise and Promiscuity has delicately romped all over the world from Stewart Island to Regina, Saskatchewan to Edinburgh to Adelaide to Bath. This one woman multi character musical has charmed and delighted thousands with its wit, innuendo and satirical sparkle.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a woman in possession of a theatre script…must be in want of an audience. Charmingly accomplished Penny Ashton (Austen Found, Hot Pink Bits, Good Morning, Poetry Idol) mashes up the Regency, bonnets and big balls…with alacrity!

Follow the fortunes of Miss Elspeth Slowtree as she battles literary snobbery, her mother’s nerves and Cousin Horatio’s digestions, all armed with a superior wit, excellent ukulele skills and generally being quite bright… you know… for a girl. Balls will be attended, crosses will be stitched and manners will be minded, all with not one ankle in sight. As Elizabeth Bennett herself says “Follies and nonsense, whims and inconsistencies do divert me, I own, and I laugh at them whenever I can.”

And so should you.

Featuring classical masterpieces, reworked by Robbie Ellis with lyrics by Penny Ashton, and 33 direct quotes of Jane Austen’s various books and letters.

In this year, the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, Nenagh Arts Centre is delighted to bring you the 5th great niece of Austen’s very own Limerick born flirtation, Thomas Langlois Lefroy, in her award winning one woman show.

At Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday 10th November at 8pm. Tickets €18/€16.50 (plus €1 Booking Fee).