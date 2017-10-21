Midsummer's Night's Dream

'Oh what fools these mortals be...” Tipperary Excel is hosing a hilarious re-telling of Shakespeare's classic 'Midsummer Nights Dream: Puck's Story'.

Be sure to book your tickets now, for this show which takes place next Friday October 27th & Saturday October 28th at 8pm. 'Shakespeare in the Glen' present their production of this magical tale.

Imagine what the tale of A Midsummer Night's Dream would be if Shakespeare had let Puck tell it.

In this hilarious romp through Shakespeare's most magical play, we let Puck loose to set the story straight. Tickets are on Sale now, and cost €12/€8. Call Excel theatre Box Office on 062-80520