€1.35million worth of Tipp properties included in next Bidx1 auction

Up to 11 commercial and residential properties, valued at over €1.3million, are scheduled to fall under the hammer at the September BidX1 online auction later this month.

Among the properties included in the auction is a 36 acre parcel of land outside Tipperary Town, a warehouse facility in Clonmel and an industrial block of warehousing units in Carrick-on-Suir.

The most expensive lot included in the auction is a 36 acre parcel of land at Garrynacanty, Dundrum Rd, Tipperary which carries a guide price of €400,000 and previously had planning permission for 207 houses.

In Clonmel a 12,000 sq. ft warehouse facility on a three acre site at Carrigeen Industrial Estate, Wilderness Road carries a guide price of €240,000 while a town centre site at King’s Street, Clonmel carries a €120,000 price tag. The site is set on 0.65 acres and is arranged to provide a broadly rectangular shaped parcel of land with direct access from King’s Street.

A first floor two bedroom apartment at 2 Bank Place, Clonmel carries a reserve price of €20,000 to €30,000.

In North Tipperary a detached three bedroom bungalow at Barna Templetouhy is listed with a minimum reserve of €18,000. The building requires internal upgrades and is set on 2.72 acres of land with yards and outhouses to the rear.

A semi-detached three bedroom house located at 3 The Mills, Main Street, Templemore carries a reserve of €55,000 - €65,000 while another two bedroom house at 8A Bank Street, Templemore is listed with a guide price of €30,000- €40,000.

Carrick-on-Suir has four lots included in the auction including a detached two bedroom bungalow at Coolnamuck with a reserve price of €90,000 and a first floor two bedroom apartment at 8 Old Bridge Court, North Quays, Carrick-On-Suir with a minimum reserve of €45,000. Elsewhere nine commercial warehousing units at Ballylynch Industrial Estate, Waterford Road, Carrick on Suir, is listed for €220,000.

Finally a nine acre parcel of land on the Clonmel Rd, Carrick-On-Suir carries a guide price of €60,000.

The next BidX1 online auction takes place on September 27 (residential properties) and September 28 (commerical properties).