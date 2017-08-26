'A Dolls House' - actors needed

Readings for 'A Dolls House' will take place in 'The Thatch' pub, Cloneen, in south Tipperary, on Wednesday September 6th, at 8pm.

This is a wonderful play that has withstood the test of time and is set in the 19th century.

Written by Henrik Ibson, this is a story of love and secrets and a very young wman who is very energetic and childlike and is treated like a doll by her husband.

In the 1800's emancipation was unheard of which makes this play all the more intriguing for as the drama progresses we are taken on a journey of suspense. Four ladies needed: ranging from 26 to 60 needed for this play and three males, aged 30+

For more information call 086 0834208. Staging in first week of December.