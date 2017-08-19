Dundrum artist Sarah Corner's solo exhibition

Kilcock Art Gallery celebrates their 39th birthday on Sept. 30th at 3pm with a solo exhibition of Irish Landscape by Dundrum, Co. Tipperary native, Sarah Corner: 'Awake' The land is scattered with light.'

Sarah has taken the title for this exhibition from a poem by Robert Bridges. The light changes the landscape throughout the day; it repaints the colours of the mountains, sparkles on the rivers and makes long cool evening shadows. It's often the key that unlocks a good painting, so like a moth Sarah goes in search of the effects of the light. Sarah's love of the countryside and wildlife, especial around her home in Tipperary, has taken 3 years of in-depth work to put together a collection of her most finely observed oil paintings in this exhibition entitled 'Scattered with light'.

Her exhibition will continue until the end of October in Kilcock Art Gallery, School St. Kilcock (Co. Kildare). Further information: Breda Smyth 086 257 8283 and info@kilcockartgallery.ie