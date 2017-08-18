Cashel Arts Festival Youth Gallery - 'Home Place'

Calling all the young artists of Cashel! Draw or paint a picture on the theme of 'Home Place' and your work could be included in a gallery space at Cashel Library as part of Cashel Arts Festival 2017 (21st-24th September).

Specifications:

*Entries to be by children aged under 16 (on 15/9/2017) and to be children’s own unaided work.

*The pictures may be drawn in pen, pencil, crayons, biro or painted in powder paints, watercolours etc

*Size of drawing/painting should be no larger than A3

*Completed drawings/paintings should be mounted either on card or framed in a simple frame eg clip-frame

*Write your name, age, class and school on the back of your drawing/painting

*Complete a card to be displayed beside your drawing/painting, available from the Library at the time of submitting your entry

*One entry per person

*Drawings/paintings will be grouped in 0-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and 13-16 years

*All entries need to be submitted by Friday, 15th September at 5pm

The Children’s Gallery will be open during Cashel Library Opening Hours during Cashel Arts Festival 2017 (21st-24th September).

For updates please see www.cashelartsfest.com