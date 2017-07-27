Get on your toes for new Tipperary Dance company

The next Maddie Ziegler could hail from Tipperary thanks to a new dance school set to begin this September.

Tipperary Youth Dance Company is the brainchild of Katy Wallace from the Dancer's Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) who runs weekly dance classes throughout the county across a number of disciplines.

“This is an exciting new company and will become a semi professional dance troupe,” Wallace explains to the Tipperary Star.

TYDC are looking for children aged 7 to 12 for Junior Company and Teens/ Young adult aged between 13 to 21. All dance styles are welcome from Lyrical, Contemporary, Ballet and Irish Dancing to Hip Hop. TYDC dancers will perform at events, show and competitions across Ireland as well as holding TYDC events throughout the year.

Pic: Left: Katy Wallace, Tipperary Youth Dance Company founder

“We have been getting a lot of interest to date and have two fantastic teachers on board already but we want to get as many people as possible to try out at our auditions this September.”

" I really want to encourage kids to give it a try no matter what their level. We are looking for kids who are motivated and willing to learn and want to perform," adds TYDC founder Wallace.

Joining TYDC is All Ireland Irish Dancing champion Michelle Lawrence from the Lawrence Academy Dance Company, who will bring over 20 years experience to the stage having performed extensively throughout China, Germany, France and Spain performing for stars including Liam Neeson, Bob Geldof and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Top choreographer Brendon Hansford of Pineapple Dance Studios, London will also take centre stage at TYDC having previously worked with brands including Sky, Diesel, Smirnoff, Just Dance, and Virgin Media.

Open auditions will take place on Saturday 2nd September at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Audition forms are available from tipperaryyouthdancecompany@gmail.com and information is also available from Tipperary Youth Dance Company - TYDC on Facebook.