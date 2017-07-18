Actress Fiona Glascott on what Tipperary means to her

Carrick on Suir actress and Siege of Jadotville star Fiona Glascott discusses growing up in Tipperary, staying focused and what happiness means to her.

Favourite part of Tipperary and why?

Carrick- On-Suir of course! Because it's where I grew up.

What's the best thing about Tipperary?

The people.

Best place to eat in Tipperary/ best pub?

The Comeragh Bar in Carrick-On-Suir is my pub choice.

Best advice you received growing up?

Hard work pays off.

How do you handle knock-backs?

Once you accept that knock-backs are a part of the job they are very easy to handle. Staying in the moment with whatever script you are reading instead of looking back at previous projects is a good way to stay focused.

What's been a career high/ low point?

I would include Brooklyn, Indian Summers and a few plays I've done in the former. And I have had no disappointing career moments. I have gotten something from every job I have done so there is no room for disappointment.

Dream team to work with?

I would love to work on Veep with Armando Iannucci and their extraordinary team of writers, Julia Louis Dreyfus and the rest of the cast. Dream team!

If I wasn't an actor I would be.....

Not sure. I'd do something in Theatre or Film.

I knew I'd made it when....

Have I made it??

Happiness to me is....

Working on a project that gets me really excited then going home in the evening to my family and a chocolate cake.

In conversation with Niamh Dillon