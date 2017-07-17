L'arche Kilkenny puts the kettle on for Tea Morning this Friday

L’arche Kilkenny is sticking on the kettle for their annual Tea Morning this Friday, July 21st.

It's almost time to put the kettle on once again as the ever popular L’Arche Kilkenny Tea Morning makes a return for 2017. The local L’Arche community, which has houses in Callan and Kilmaganny, is inviting people to get their friends, family, or work colleagues together for a chat over coffee and to raise funds.

“We have been working on this for a while and we’re delighted to be in the stage of inviting people now”, Veronica Hogan-Lee, Garden Project Leader at L’Arche Kilkenny, explains. “We have made hand-written posters and distributed them around the different towns. It’s very exciting. We hope lots of people join us this year”.

L’Arche is an international network of communities where people with and without intellectual disabilities share life together.

L’Arche Kilkenny, which supports 14 people with intellectual disabilities, was the first L'Arche community in Ireland since its inception 39 years ago. Today the L’Arche community includes four residential houses, a Café, four Independent Living Core Member houses, a garden workshop and a craft workshop.

The community has organised tea mornings with great success over the last two years. “Kilkenny people are very welcoming and generous, and they have always supported L’Arche, which we are grateful for. Our Tea Morning is not only a great way to fundraise for us; it is also a great excuse to meet up with old friends and make new ones over a nice cup of tea and a bun. Come join us and have a great time”, Veronica invites.

L’Arche Kilkenny’s Tea Morning will be held in the L’Arche Garden/workshop in Kilmaganny on Friday 21st of July from 11am to 2pm. A raffle will also be held. Donations of raffle prizes and confectionary are most welcome. For more information please contact L’Arche through their website www.larcheireland.org or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/larcheireland/