The Papa Zitas bring big band sound for Suir Haven concert

Ireland's best known Motown big band, The Papa Zitas, are set to bring old school glamour to Thurles this Saturday in aid of Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre.

Bringing the best of 60's soul, infused with a sprinkling of current chart topping classics, The Papa Zitas bring a show like no other to every venue laying claim to the title of Ireland’s definitive Motown Big Band experience.

Performing classics such as Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Do You Love Me, Hey Ya and Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher, the Papa Zitas have a repertoire that spans decades and ensures everyone gets up on their feet.

Headed by three highly talented vocalists (The Mama Zitas!) and joined by an exuberant 10 piece brass and thundering rhythm section, this homage to 60s music is what dance floors were made for. Whether its festivals, weddings or corporate events, The Papa Zitas are charged with dance-floor hits guaranteed to get the party started.

This Saturday the big band sound is headed straight for Thurles in aid of Suir Haven which provides cancer support services to the people of Tipperary and surrounding areas. Among the services provided by Suir Haven include counseling services, Group Therapies, Specialised Bra Fitting Service, Health awareness seminars and Bereavement Support free of charge at their drop in centre in Thurles.

The Papa Zitas plus special guest Michael McLoughlin play O'Gorman's Pub Thurles this Saturday July 15th at 8pm. Entry is free however there will be a raffle on the night with all proceeds going to Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre.