Busking Festival hits Clonmel August 10 - 13

Music lovers are in for a treat this August with the return of the Clonmel Busking Festival to the town. Over the course of four days, over 120 gigs, shows, concerts and musical entertainers will grace the streets of Clonmel performing free concerts in aid of Our Ladies Children's Hospital Crumlin.

Now in it's eight year, the Clonmel Busking Festival has grown to become one of the top festivals in the country bringing thousands of visitors to the town every year. Busking takes place during the day in Clonmel town centre, while at night a number a concerts take place in various venues throughout the town. The Bulmer's Busking Competition takes place on Saturday August 12 with a bumper cash prize of €1,000 in the senior category.

For a full line up of events visit www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com