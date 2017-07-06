Crash Ensemble hit Tipp with a bang for Junction Festival

One of the country’s most eclectic music groups, Crash Ensemble, are set to hit Tipperary with a bang this weekend as part of the stunning Junction Festival 2017 line up.

Crash Ensemble will mark their 20th anniversary at the cutting edge of contemporary classical music with their latest project ‘Crashland’ performed at sunrise at St. Patrick’s Well this Sunday July 9th.

This collaboration commissions and showcases new work from 20 Irish and international composers.

Composers included in this ambitious project include Michael Gordon, Julia Wolfe, David Lang, Nico Muhly, Peter Adriaansz, Tansy Davies, Kate Moore, Paul Lansky, Donnacha Dennehy, Gerald Barry, Roger Doyle, Andrew Hamilton, Sean Clancy, Jennifer Walsh, Amanda Feery, Ann Cleare, Kevin Volans, Linda Buckley and Ed Bennett.

CrashLands aims to break free of tradition by bringing new elements to the creative process including film and poetry.

Crash Ensemble have commissioned filmmaker and cinematographer Brendan Canty (Feel Good Lost) and bi-lingual poet, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, to capture and respond to this intimate portrait of new music in Ireland.

As much a tribute to the stunning landscapes of Ireland as it is a concert tour, CrashLands will create a magical experience for live audiences and audiences around the world. Over the course of the summer, Crash Ensemble will present these 20 new music world premieres at unusual rural locations across Ireland.

Come see this ground breaking new music project, as CrashLands premiere two compositions live, outdoors, during Clonmel Junction Festival at St. Patrick’s Well at 5.15am on Sunday 9th July.

Admission is free. Further details at www.crashlands.ie