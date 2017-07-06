Tipperary author Ronan Ryan to lead creative writing workshop

Tipperary writers are being encouraged to put pen to paper as part of a one off creative writing workshop with Clonmel author Ronan Ryan.

The Fractured Life of Jimmy Dice writer will lead the workshop, open to beginner and more experienced writers, covering all aspects of story development including plot and character development.

Ryan, who published his debut novel earlier this year, has received considerable praise for his first offering which tells the story of Jimmy Dice, the loss of whose twin at birth is just the beginning of his turbulent life.

Ryan spent much of his youth in Clonmel where his father worked as a chemical engineer for Merck, Sharp, and Dohme however he left after his first year at Clonmel High School when his father was offered a job in Japan.

Ryan has an MSc in Creative Writing from the University of Edinburgh and a PhD in English Literature from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand. His debut novel, ‘The Fractured Life of Jimmy Dice’, was published by Tinder Press last January.

Following the workshops, participants will be invited to submit their creative work for a ‘Celebration of the Word’ event in September. A prize will be awarded for the best piece. The Creative Writing workshop takes place this Saturday the 8th of July at 10am – 12:30pm at Clonmel Library.

Entry is free however booking is advised by calling clonmellibrary@tipperarycoco.ie or 052 6124545