Ballina-Killaloe Féile Brian Ború

Will take place in Killaloe-Ballina from Thursday, June 29th to Sunday, July 2nd.

Throughout the Féile weekend you can experience a variety of fun activities including a stunning Fireworks display over the River Shannon, historical guided tours, Family Fun with traditional Carnival Games, Archery, traditional Craft workshops, Animal Magic, Garden party, Fun Dog Show, Children's Art Competition, Art exhibitions & displays, Street Theatre, live Music, Shannon Swim, Farmers’ Market and much, much more!