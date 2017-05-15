Clonmel Theatre Guild present 'The Field'

Don't miss John B Keane's masterpiece 'The Field' presented by The Clonmel theatre guild from May 16-19 at the White Memorial Theatre. This is the first time ever this spectular drama will take to the stage in Clonmel with a strong cast of 18 featuring great characters like The Bull Mc Cabe (Ger Meagher) The Bird O Donnel (Kevin Fahy) and Tadgh (John Morris).

The play is directed by Anne Williamson who is no stranger to the stage herself and is associated with The Fionn Mac Cumhaill players traveling company.

Tickets now on sale at Marians bookshop or www.clonmeltheatreguild.org