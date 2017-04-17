Successful Evening of Songs and Stories for L'Arche Kilkenny

The bard of Tullaroan Paddy Fitzpatrick and fellow musicians Joseph Ó’Faoláin, Paddy Cleere, Dan Ryan, Becky Kavanagh-Hayde and Jim Maher gave a tremendous demonstration of talent in another successful ‘Evening of Songs and Stories’ in The Set Theatre. The event was not only delightful, it also helped L’Arche raise €1,670, which will be used for their local community in Kilkenny.

“We are incredibly grateful to Paddy and the other musicians, The Set and their technical team, the media, and everyone who attended the event. It was a lovely evening. Thank you all for your support”, Chris Hayes, L’Arche Kilkenny Community Leader says.

L’Arche Kilkenny was the first L'Arche community in Ireland. Jean Vanier and his sister Thrésé were personally involved in its foundation, together with the people of Kilmoganny. During the past 38 years the community has grown so that today L’Arche Kilkenny includes four residential houses, a Café, four Independent Living Core Member houses, a garden workshop and a craft workshop. L’Arche houses are home to 13 people with intellectual disabilities and many international volunteer assistants.

Close to 130 people got together to support L’Arche and enjoy a most pleasant evening, full of old and new story-telling-songs and great music. “We must highlight the work that David and Roisin did in sound and lighting respectively, what a team!” Paddy adds.

The thank-you list includes Joseph Ó’Faoláin, Paddy Cleere, Dan Ryan, Becky Kavanagh-Hayde and Jim Maher, who joined Paddy on stage to provide a wonderful show; Sinead Butler and Chris Hayes from L’Arche, who embraced the idea of the concert from the beginning and supported it all throughout; and Alva Fitzgerald, Brendan and Breda Fennelly, whose tremendous job on the night, as well as background work during the planning stage, was fundamental to the success of the evening.

“The event would not have been such a success without the support of so many people who helped us in every way they could. Thank you so much for your kind heart everybody. I must also thank Anne, my wife, for the terrific and relentless work she did in the background, and for her constant support to me. Thank you Anne”, Paddy adds.

Patrick’s next project for L’Arche is to record a new single: The Isle of Innisfree.