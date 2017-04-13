Borrisokane Players take on 'The Weir'

'Borrisokane Players are set to take on Conor McPherson's critically acclaimed production of 'The Weir'.

The Weir has seen both national and international success and won a number of awards including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play. It has ran on Broadway, been performed in London and most recently in Dublin.

Borrisokane Players are delighted to now stage their production directed by Tom Hayes on Thursday April 13th, Friday April 14th and Saturday April 15th in the Clarke Memorial Hall. Curtains up at 8.30 pm sharp. Admission €10. A night certainly not to be missed!