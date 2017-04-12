Source Film Club screen 'Paterson'

Paterson, the latest film by director Jim Jarmusch concerns a young man named Paterson (Adam Driver) who lives in Paterson, New Jersey and whose life follows the same routine every day. He wakes at exactly the same time every morning before walking to the bus depot to begin his daily shift as a bus driver for the local public transit company. An aspiring poet, he constantly takes inspiration from things he observes around him during his day to day routine and composes verse whenever he has time to himself. When he finishes work for the day, he stops at his local for just one beer before returning home to his wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani) who enthusiastically regales him with her goings-on of the day and who actively encourages him to share more of his poetry with her and the rest of the world.

A sweet-natured film of seemingly quiet incident, Paterson is a poetic observance of life’s simple everyday ups and downs.

Paterson will be screened in The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, 12th April at 8pm.

Tickets: €5/€9