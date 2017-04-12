Cashel Pantomime Society AGM

Cashel Pantomime Society will hold their Annual Meeting on Thursday April 27th in Halla na Feile, Cashel at 8pm.

This is a very important meeting as the future of the Society is very much at stake.

Cashel and the surrounding areas have an abundance of talent as has been shown throughout many past productions.

For whatever reason, there has been a decline in interest, whether that be at committee level or on the stage. This has led to us struggling to form a committee last year and not producing a show this year.

The outgoing committee will be stepping down at the AGM, with some members indicating that they are willing to stay on. We do need new members to join and be active members or there will be no committee and the society will be forced to disband which we all hope will not be the case.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us on our Facebook page, by email at cashelpantomime@gmail.com or by phone at 086 3038882.