Nenagh filmmaker Tom Ryan scoops international award

Nenagh filmmaker Tom Ryan has scooped a major award at the Irish Film Festival Australia for his feature film 'Twice Shy'.

Ryan took home the award for Best Young Director at this years festival for his second feature film, parts of which were shot in Nenagh in 2015.

“It’s such a thrill to win an award like this. There was some fantastic competition at the festival so it's a huge privilege to be this year's recipient and it’s great to see that the film, with such an important message, is making an impact on audiences worldwide," said the 30 year old director on his latest award.

‘Twice Shy’ follows the story of a young Irish couple as they embark on a road trip from Ireland to the UK as a result of an unplanned pregnancy. The film stars Shane Murray- Corcoran (Angela's Ashes) and Iseult Casey (The Middle Finger) in the lead roles of Andy and Maggie, with support from Ardal O’Hanlon and Pat Shortt, and was produced by Fionn Greger.

Twice Shy is the second feature film from the Tipperary writer/ director following on from the success of his award winning debut movie ‘Trampoline' which followed his experience as a camera intern on independent films such as Todd Solondz’s ‘Dark Horse’ and Steve McQueen’s ‘Shame’.

Twice Shy premiered to a sold-out audience at last year's Galway Film Fleadh and has gone on to receive much critical acclaim including Donald Clarke of the Irish Times who has called the film “a beautifully constructed indie” and Film Ireland who said “it was a deeply moving portrait of human life”. Twice Shy has also just screened at the Dingle International Film Festival where it was described by the organisers as one of the “most poignant and socially relevant screenings” at the festival.

The film screened as part of the Irish Film Festival Australia in Sydney on Sunday April where it awarded director Tom Ryan with the ‘Best Young Director’ prize. The film was introduced by Sydney Rose of Tralee, Brianna Parkins, who won praise at the Rose of Tralee Festival last year after calling for a repeal of the 8th Amendment in Ireland.

The film’s producer Fionn Greger added: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Tom to win this award and it’s a credit to him as the director of the film. I hope this continues to progress the film as we now prepare for our next screening, which will be at the marche in Cannes in May.”