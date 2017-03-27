An evening of songs and stories in aid of L'Arche

Popular troubadour Paddy Fitzpatrick is gearing up to delight music lovers once more.

His show ‘An Evening of Songs and Stories’ is back to the Set Theatre, this time for a noble cause that he has been involved with for over two decades: the L’Arche community in Kilkenny which provides residential and day care for adults with Intellectual disabilities.

“I first started in L’Arche in 1995 covering a vacancy in the garden and never left. It’s fun with the lads and the staff. I would feel strange if I weren’t here”, Paddy says.

L’Arche, a French word for the Ark, is an international federation of faith communities where people with and without intellectual disabilities share life together, celebrating the unique value of every person and working to foster a more compassionate, inclusive and human society.

“People with intellectual disabilities have a real gift. They bring communities together and have the power to open our hearts, bringing out the best in each one of us. No gift is more needed nowadays, in a world that seems to be separating more and more everyday”, Paddy adds.

L’Arche Kilkenny was the first L'Arche community in Ireland. Jean Vanier and his sister Thrésé were personally involved in its foundation, together with the people of Kilmaganny. During the past 38 years the community has grown so that today L’Arche Kilkenny includes four residential houses, a Café, four Independent Living Core Member houses, a garden workshop and a craft workshop. L’Arche houses are home to 13 people with intellectual disabilities and many international volunteer assistants.

“I’m very happy I can put my talents at the service of L’Arche and help them fundraise. It’s a cause that is worth supporting”, Paddy comments.

The bard of Tullaroan will be accompanied by fellow musicians Joseph Ó’Faoláin, Paddy Cleere, Dan Ryan and Becky Kavanagh-Hayde. The five will certainly provide an evening full of old and new story-telling-songs.

The event will take place in The Set Theatre on Friday, 31st of March. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are only €10 and can be bought in the L’Arche Workshop and Café L’Arche in Callan, as well as online at www.set.ie