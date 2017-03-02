Paint the town with Paintclub Tipperary

Something new is coming to Tipperary, if you’ve always wanted to explore your artistic side but didn’t know where to start or if you’re just looking for a fun night out with friends then Paintclub is for you. Tipperary's first Paintclub event is taking place on Friday 3rd March in the newly refurbished Hayes Hotel in Thurles, all materials are provided and step by step instruction from a master artist to bring you from a blank canvas to finished masterpiece by the end of the night.

Paintclub has been running sold out 'Painting & Cocktail' events since 2015 in Galway's bars & restaurants and is now expanding to Tipperary, Kilkenny and the rest of Ireland in the coming months. ‘The idea of a paint night or paint party in local bars and restaurants is huge around the world, in particular in America and Australia’ says Aisling Kearney Burke, the founder and creator of Paintclub, 'and I’m delighted to be able to bring these fun nights out to Tipperary. I know for a lot of people they would love explore their creative side but they just don’t have the time. This is the perfect way to try your hand at painting while having a fun, relaxing night out as well’.

For those who are worried that they might not be any good, Aisling points out that ‘No Experience is Necessary! Every Paintclub is hosted by a local artist who will give step by step instruction throughout the night, our emphasis is on having fun with a bit of painting thrown in!’. Paintclub is designed for everyone, whether you are a seasoned painter who just wants to enjoy a night out with friends or a complete beginner who has never picked up a paintbrush before. Tickets start at €30 and everything will be supplied, from the canvas and paints to the use of table easels, brushes and aprons.

Paintclub’s first event in Tipperary will see us creating this gorgeous Poppy fields painting in Hayes Hotel, Thurles on Friday 3rd March 2017. Tickets are on sale now on at www.paintclub.ie