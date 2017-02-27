INDIE 17 adds new acts to bill

With a host of new Irish music acts on the ascent, one of the premier music festivals for 2017 has got to be the Indiependence Music & Arts Festival in Mitchelstown writes Patrick Ryan.

Main headliners Manic Street Preachers make a welcome return to Irish shores once more following last year's no holds barred documentary based on the 20th anniversary of their classic album ‘The Holy Bible’.

BRIT Award winner and Platinum-selling artist, Tom Odell, megastar DJ Sigma and festival favourites the Coronas drop by theDeer Farm campsite once more while the recent addition of Alt Tvvins is another coup for the Cork organisers given 2016's mammoth year for the Dublin duo.

Last weeks addition to the growing line up included Frank Turner, The Riptide Movement, Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, We Cut Corners, The Minutes and Raglans and has music fans eagerly anticipating a summer of music (and quite possibly rain) as INDIE17 starts to take shape.

Since its inception back in 04' INDIE has grown to become an increasing popular festival with up to 10,000 people attending last years show and tickets are already booking out fast with all of the Early Bird Tickets selling out in the first 24 hours.

The tickets currently on sale are the '3 day weekend camping' tickets for € 119 and the 'VIP indie garden upgrade' for €50 extra. Tickets can be found on www.tickets.ie or a limited amount of tickets are also available at Mitchelstown post office.

Check out www.indiependencefestival.com to see the full line up of performers and attractions.

P.S. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements for the Comedy, Spoken Word and Dance line-up to Deer Farm. Coming very soon!