Ballyskenach Drama Group present 'The Troubled Bachelors'

There is going to be trouble in Ballyskenach this year as the Drama Group take to the stage with ‘ the Troubled Bachelors’.

This three act comedy play by A.J. Stanley is certainly not one to be missed. The play is set in rural Ireland in the 1940’s and is based on three bachelors who are threatened with the loss of their council cottages to larger families unless they themselves can get married within three months.

The audience are assured plenty of laughter as the ‘troubled bachelors’ try to grasp the seriousness of a letter from the local council and then have to consider the pros and cons of married life.

The play will take to the stage on Thursday 9th, Friday 10th and Saturday 11th February in the Citeaux Hall at 8.15pm, doors open at 7.30pm and tickets can be collected at the door.

For Bookings please call 087 384 4093.