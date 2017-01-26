Stars line out in Gig for Ghana

Fundraising concert 'Gig For Ghana' will take place at the Strand Hotel, Limerick on Thursday February 9th, at 8pm.

The concert will feature well known artists Denis Ryan of Ryan's Fancy, Denis Allen, Denis Carey, Louise Morrissey, Norman Morrissey, Manus McGuire, Nile St. James, Louise Ryan, Niall Carey, Brian McAuliffe and Newport Comhaltas Branch.

Tickets are €25 and are available at Steamboat Music, Steamboat Quay, Limerick, ph: 061 311696, Peter Dee Academy of Music, Limerick, ph: 061 310028 and at the GEMS reception at UL, ph: 061 234850

This promises to be a very special night and a concert not to be missed! All funds raised on the night will go directly to supporting a medical project in Ghana that empowers rural and remote nurses to save lives and improve health outcomes for the most vulnerable.

A potential partnership has formed between the UL Hospitals Group, UL and the charity Ghana Medical Help to develop an emergency medicine training program, involving a 4-day training conference in June 2017 that ‘trains the trainers’.

The underlying principle is that nurses will be able to recognize and treat life threatening emergencies across many causes, based on a model of ‘big sick’ / versus ‘little sick’.