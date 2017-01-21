Mr and Mrs is coming to Thurles with local celebs

A list of local 'celebrities' will be unveiled over the next few weeks for an innovative fundraiser on the part of Thurles Musical Society which will be staged in The Anner Hotel on Saturday February 11th.

Mr and Mrs - the very popular TV gameshow will see ten local couples taking to the stage to answer questions about each other in a bid to see who can win out on the night.

How well do you know your spouse/partner? Would you be prepared to go on stage and put it to the test? Well, that's what the ten couples will be doing on that fun filled Saturday evening when they will be interviewed and questioned by host Aodhan Fox - the Director for Thurles Musical Society's up-coming 'All Shook Up' rehearsals for which have just begun.

The emphasis here is on fun and TMS are guaranteeing a great night of entertainment with maybe even a few songs thrown in for good measure. Patrons will have the chance to buy votes for their favourite couples - yes this is legal, it's not the General Election you know - and at the end of the evening when all the votes have been tallied, the winners will be announced amid much fanfare.

Tickets for the event cost just €10 - outstanding value for money - and they will be available from TMS committee members and all those involved in the show. So get your tickets well in advance and be sure to have your seat secured.

You' ll have the chance to run the rule over this weeks couples - John and Nina Scott and Jamie and Louise Barrett.

John and Nina are no strangers to Thurles Musical Society with both having played, and continuing to play, key roles down through the years, both on and off the stage. And, the next generation of Scotts have also been involved in TMS in recent years in various capacities, continuing a sound and proud family tradition.

John and Nina are really looking forward to Mr and Mrs and are inviting all their friends from Thurles to Templemore to Loughmore, to come along and get behind them in their bid to be crowned Mr and Mrs champions. They're not a bit competitive at all!!!

But, they'll be up against, amongst others, Jamie and Louise Barrett, the families of both of whom have been centrally involved in TMS for a number of generations.

Louise, proprietor of the Runnerbean cafe and restaurant at Stakelums Racecourse Retail Park has grown up with Thurles Musical Society which was practically encamped in her former home at Park Avenue House Hotel for many many years. Louise parents Derek and the late Eleanor O'Connell were great friends to TMS and both Louise and her sister Michelle are very much involved in the running of the Society nowadays. Michelle's husband Frank Tuohy is the current Chairperson, while Michelle was herself, a member of the committee for a period of time.

Louise and Jamie will also be calling on all their friends to support them - Jamie's links with the Society go way back too, with his late father Laurence and his aunts Jean and Susan, amongst others, having been associated with theatre in The Cathedral Town for decades.

So, the rivalry between the couples in ratching up - we'll be revealing a few more in next weeks issue and over the course of the next few weeks, you can decide who you are going to support. Just make sure to get your tickets for the event which will be a big attraction locally.

There was a great start to rehearsals for All Shook Up last week with fine attendances getting to grips with the fabulous arrangements of the melodic and familiar Elvis Presley music.

Rehearsals continue this week with the Thursday gathering taking place in The Premier Hall at 8:00pm. All are still welcome to come along and join up.

Our annual auditions also take place on this Saturday afternoon in The Anner Hotel and anyone interested in having a go should give their name to the committee members in order to be allocated a suitable slot. We are encouraging as many people as possible to audition for the many parts in All Shook Up. The parts will then be announced later on once they have been finalised and ratified by the committee. So, come along and have a go. You'll be more than welcome.