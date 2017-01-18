Tipperary County Museum has started the year in tremendous form with a busy schedule of programming for 2017. Last week Tipperary Co. Museum's latest lecture entitled ‘The Derrynaflan Hoard and its significance’ was given by the Director of the National Museum of Ireland, Raghnall O’ Floinn. A fascinating insight into the detail of filigree, decoration and changes to our national antiquities legislation were discussed on the day. The museums coming lecture is called ‘The Cistercians in Tipperary’ by Breda Lynch OPW starting at 10.30am Saturday 4th February 2017 at Tipperary County Museum, Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel. Admission is €5 per lecture with tea/coffee & scones served after the talk.