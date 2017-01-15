Library exhibition

John Morrissey is exhibiting a fabulous collection of charcoal sketches in Cashel library for the month of January. John said he chose to draw these particular “subjects” because of the expressiveness and character contained in their facial expressions.” They are a diverse group from different disciplines but I think their faces and their eyes display a common level of intensity”. This free exhibition starts on January 10th and lasts for the month. For more details call phone: 062 63825 or visit our website www.tipperarylibraries.ie