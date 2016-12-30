A Celebration of Christmas 2016
Tipperary Excel
Friends of the Simon Ryan Theatre once again hosted 'A Celebration of Christmas' at the Simon Ryan Theatre, Tipperary Excel on Tuesday 20th December 2016.
A fantastic night was had by all who attended this annual event. A lovely evening of Christmas carols and festive favourites.
Well done to all who took to the stage including St Michael's Church Choir, members of Tipperary Musical Society, Tipperary gospel choir, Tipperary Excel Board members Val O'Connor and Dermot O'Dwyer, Tipperary Excel Team member Caroline Brahan and Michael O’Donohoe. An enormous thank you to Derek Ryan who starred in the concert and also coordinated the entire programme.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on