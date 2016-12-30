A Celebration of Christmas 2016

Friends of the Simon Ryan Theatre once again hosted 'A Celebration of Christmas' at the Simon Ryan Theatre, Tipperary Excel on Tuesday 20th December 2016.

A fantastic night was had by all who attended this annual event. A lovely evening of Christmas carols and festive favourites.

Well done to all who took to the stage including St Michael's Church Choir, members of Tipperary Musical Society​, Tipperary gospel choir​, Tipperary Excel Board members Val O'Connor​ and Dermot O'Dwyer, Tipperary Excel Team member Caroline Brahan​ and Michael O’Donohoe​. An enormous thank you to Derek Ryan​ who starred in the concert and also coordinated the entire programme.