A celebration of Christmas 2016
Tipperary Excel
Friends of the Simon Ryan Theatre host 'A Celebration of Christmas at the Simon Ryan Theatre', in the Tipperary Excel. on Tuesday 20th December.
Mulled Wine & Mince Pie Reception 7pm. Curtains up at 8pm. Christmas Carols & Family Festive Favourites will be the order of evening.
The perfect way to kick start Christmas Week. Artists include; St Michael’s Church Choir, Tipperary Gospel Choir, Tipperary Musical Society's, with Derek Ryan and visiting artist Jean Wallace - a Co. Limerick Soprano and Harpist.
As a Harpist, Jean has travelled throughout Europe extensively and has worked with the Bunratty Entertainers and performed for Ambassadorial Recitals in Vienna, Ljubljana and Zagreb. Tickets are €15/€10 Group x 6. For bookings, call our Box Office (062 80520).
Check us out on Twitter #ChristmasConcert #TrueChristmasSpirit.
