A celebration of Christmas 2016

Friends of the Simon Ryan Theatre host 'A Celebration of Christmas at the Simon Ryan Theatre', in the Tipperary Excel. on Tuesday 20th December.

Mulled Wine & Mince Pie Reception 7pm. Curtains up at 8pm. Christmas Carols & Family Festive Favourites will be the order of evening.

The perfect way to kick start Christmas Week. Artists include; St Michael’s Church Choir, Tipperary Gospel Choir, Tipperary Musical Society's, with Derek Ryan and visiting artist Jean Wallace - a Co. Limerick Soprano and Harpist.

As a Harpist, Jean has travelled throughout Europe extensively and has worked with the Bunratty Entertainers and performed for Ambassadorial Recitals in Vienna, Ljubljana and Zagreb. Tickets are €15/€10 Group x 6. For bookings, call our Box Office (062 80520).

Check us out on Twitter #ChristmasConcert #TrueChristmasSpirit.