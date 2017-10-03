Songwriter Eilish Hassett is crowned Tipp's Got Talent winner 2017

From the very beginning, there was no doubting that this year’s Tipp’s Got Talent would be something special. From a record number of auditionees to a completely sold-out theatre in Tipperary Excel, it was clear that the 2017 show was going to be a huge hit. Organised and run by Tipperary Excel and Tipperary Musical Society, the fourth year of Tipp’s Got Talent was set to be the biggest and best yet.

Twenty finalists had made it through from semi-final stages to the Grand Final, which took place last Saturday, 30th September. There was an impressive display of talent; from break dancing to set dancing, singer-songwriters, guitarists, lyrical and contemporary dancers, pop singers, rock singers, traditional Irish music and everything in between!

The Simon Ryan Theatre was a hive of activity as the crowd began filing in, with colourful banners and posters being waved in the auditorium to support the talented acts. The charismatic Jim Keane was MC for the night and ensured that the talent competition ran smoothly and put the nervous finalists at ease.

The judges – Michael O’ Donoghue, Katy Wallace, Lena Hally and Pride of Tipperary Michelle McLaughlin – certainly had a difficult task in choosing the winner. After watching all twenty acts perform, the judges left the theatre to discuss the results privately.

During this time, last year’s winner Eoin Kelly returned to the stage to perform a dance routine and spoke to Jim about his travels and the projects he has been working on over the past 12 months. It was then the turn of Sarah Croker, supported by Peter Hanagan and Ray Yrure, to entertain the audience.

The trio performed a folk-style set with some well-known songs in the mix. The acts and judges took to the stage for the final results, with Paudie Byrne of Tipperary Town Plaza on hand to present the cheques to the winners.

The prize fund of €1000 was sponsored by Tipperary Town Plaza and Bank of Ireland, with first place receiving €700, second place receiving €200 and third place receiving €100. The winner of the competition also received the Tipp’s Got Talent trophy, kindly sponsored by Tipperary Mid-West Radio, who were the media partners of this event.

First place: Singer-songwriter Eilish Hassett, who performed an original composition ‘Run’. Eilish’s raw talent was evident as she commanded the stage with a powerful singing voice and impeccable guitar playing.

Second place: Dancer Evan Murphy

Third place: Singer Sam Ryan

Full list of finalists:

Act One – Kelsey Crowe, Steven Donohue, Roseann Foley, Jack Doheny, Ryan Greene & Taylor Bailey, Ciarán Coffey & Sophie Bartlett, Amanda Leddin, Caoimhe Carey, Sam Ryan, Ellie O Donoghue, Sadhbh Treacy, Eilish Hassett.

Act Two – Mulcair Set Dancers, Shauna Frewen, Ada Kaak, Shane O Donovan, Árann Trad Trio, Shane Fowler, Robert Bradshaw, Evan Murphy.