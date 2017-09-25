WATCH: Tipp's Got Talent reveal acts for Grand Final

After a hugely successful round of auditions in early September, the highly anticipated Tipp's Got Talent semi-finals took place last weekend, 22nd and 23rd September, in the Tipperary Excel.

The weekend was packed with entertainment of all varieties and attracted supporters from all corners of Tipperary. On Friday, 8 finalists were chosen from the 18 acts who performed. It proved a very difficult decision for the judges, who deliberated as the crowd were entertained by Lucia Murphy on classical violin followed by the 'On Your Toes' dancers who performed a moving and emotional piece to the track entitled 'A Letter to the Playground Bully'.

Friday finalists: Kelsey Crowe, Shane O Donovan, Ellie O Donoghue, Shane Fowler, Ada Kaak, Amanda Leddin, Ciarán Coffey & Sophie Bartlett, Mulcair Set Dancers.

On Saturday night, the second semi-final took place and the Green Room backstage was once again filled with hopefuls. That night, the 'On Your Toes' dancers returned once again to perform their award-winning routine and spread the powerful anti-bullying message. 'Different Levels' took to the stage - comprised of Megan & Richie Crowe and Rebecca Carroll - and had the audience clapping and singing along. The judges returned with their verdict, and announced the 8 acts going through to the Grand Final, as well as their four wildcards which were chosen from both nights.

Saturday finalists: Sadhbh Treacy, Árann Trad Trio, Shauna Frewen, Evan Murphy, Jack Doheny, Eilish Hassett, Sam Ryan, Stephen Donohue.

Wild Cards: Roseann Foley, Caoimhe Carey, Robert Bradshaw, Ryan Green & Taylor Bailey.

Semi finals kick off tomorrow night! Come along to @Tipperaryexcel on Fri 22nd and Sat 23rd to see some Premier talent! Call 062 80520 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5WCLR0bWDy — Tipperary M.S. (@TipperaryMS) September 21, 2017

The Grand Final of Tipp's Got Talent takes place in Tipperary Excel on Saturday Sept 30th at 8pm. Tickets are available from Tipperary Excel or by calling 062 80520. Adults €10, Children €5, Family ticket €25.

Last year's winner Eoin Kelly will return to perform at the final, and also the talented local singer-songwriter Sarah Croker will perform a high-energy folk set with her band. It's certainly a night not to be missed, with the winner walking away with a cash prize of €700, and second and third place winning €200 and €100 respectively.

There will be a raffle on Grand Final night with top prize of a €150 voucher for Tipperary Town Plaza. A 'Best Banner' competition on the night will also see a supportive audience member winning €50!

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our main sponsors Tipperary Town Plaza & Bank of Ireland, and our media partner Tipperary Mid-West Radio, along with all those involved from Tipperary Excel and Tipperary Musical Society.