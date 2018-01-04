Thurles Silver Band Christmas recital and social evening at the Bandhall, Stradavoher, Thurles.

Members of Thurles Silver Band, and friends, are pictured at a Christmas recital held in the Bandhall where there were plenty of Festival carols. There was also a special visit and performance from Zoe Loughnane, home from Brisbane accompanied by Christian Loughnane.

The final carol of the evening saw Anne Cummins perform O Holy Night and the evening concluded with refreshments, merriment and a cupán tae.

Thurles Silver Band resumes on Monday January 8th at the usual time -beginners are welcome to come along at 7:00pm to get into the swing of things. All are welcome, especially new members.